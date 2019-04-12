Dr. Patrick Verb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Verb, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Verb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Grosse Pointe Eye Center20845 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 885-4987
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Verb for over forty years.He is the primo of Ophthalmology specialists.You will never find a more intelligent,kind and humorous physician.I would never even consider another physician,for my eye care!
About Dr. Patrick Verb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1992715247
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verb accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verb has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Verb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verb.
