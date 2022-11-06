Dr. Patrick Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Vaughan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University
Dr. Vaughan works at
Locations
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Tacoma1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 830-5200
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Gig Harbor2727 Hollycroft St Ste 410, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 358-4002
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Explained what my condition was and what options were available to me. Once I had made my choice we went forward with the treatment plan.
About Dr. Patrick Vaughan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Xavier U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
