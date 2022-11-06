Overview

Dr. Patrick Vaughan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University



Dr. Vaughan works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.