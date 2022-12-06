Overview

Dr. Patrick Vandehey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Vandehey works at Allen Park Family Physicians in Allen Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.