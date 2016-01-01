Dr. Tran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Family Medical Clinic1053 R St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 233-3131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
About Dr. Patrick Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1356401970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.