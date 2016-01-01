Overview

Dr. Patrick Tracy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hansen Family Hospital and Mary Greeley Medical Center.



Dr. Tracy works at McFarland Clinic in Ames, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.