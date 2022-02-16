Dr. Towne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Towne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Towne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 419, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 653-0848
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Towne took the time to listen and explain all of my medical concerns and conditions. He truly cares about his patients.
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1568484012
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Towne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Towne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towne works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Towne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.