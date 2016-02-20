Dr. Patrick Torcson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torcson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Torcson, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Torcson, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Torcson works at
Locations
-
1
St. Tammany Health System1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Torcson treated me at STPH. His bedside manner and clinical acumen are top notch.
About Dr. Patrick Torcson, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366458721
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Dr. Torcson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torcson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Torcson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Torcson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torcson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Torcson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torcson.
