Overview

Dr. Patrick Tomak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Tomak works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.