Dr. Patrick Tomak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Tomak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Tomak works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave # 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-7550
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional staff, on time appts, treated with respect. Dr Tomak explains treatment, Never felt rushed, did his homework before my appt. I left there feeling like had a plan.
About Dr. Patrick Tomak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
