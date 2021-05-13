Overview

Dr. Patrick Timms, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Timms works at Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.