Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD

Oncology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Timmins III works at Women's Cancer Care Associates in Albany, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Cancer Care Associates LLC
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 301, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 525-2225
    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-6925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital
  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 02, 2021
    I had Dr. Timmins for a Hysterectomy in July of 2020. I found Dr. Timmins to be a very compassionate doctor. He explained my condition well and answered any questions that I had. His office staff was awesome! Very friendly and helpful through the whole process. I was actually sad when I was discharged from Dr. Timmins care because I was Cancer free. I liked him very much and would differently recommend him.
    Elizabeth Aulisi — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD

    • Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942297080
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
