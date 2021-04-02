Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timmins III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Timmins III works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Cancer Care Associates LLC319 S Manning Blvd Ste 301, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-2225
-
2
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timmins III?
I had Dr. Timmins for a Hysterectomy in July of 2020. I found Dr. Timmins to be a very compassionate doctor. He explained my condition well and answered any questions that I had. His office staff was awesome! Very friendly and helpful through the whole process. I was actually sad when I was discharged from Dr. Timmins care because I was Cancer free. I liked him very much and would differently recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942297080
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timmins III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timmins III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timmins III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timmins III works at
Dr. Timmins III has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timmins III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Timmins III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timmins III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timmins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timmins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.