Overview

Dr. Patrick Thompson, MD is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Practice (Nurse Practitioner), has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.