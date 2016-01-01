Dr. Patrick Thomas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Thomas Jr, MD
Dr. Patrick Thomas Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
1
Menninger Clinic12301 Main St, Houston, TX 77035 Directions (713) 275-5000
2
Memorial Hermann Joint Center At Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center929 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 973-1007
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Psychiatry
- English
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Thomas Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas Jr.
