Dr. Patrick Tessman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Tessman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Tessman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH.
Dr. Tessman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates In Neurology35040 Chardon Rd Ste 110, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tessman?
This was my first experience with Dr. Tessman but not with Associates In Neurology. He is very pleasant. He listens very well and wants to understand where you are coming from. He's very though in his exam and his ordering of lab procedures as well as in diagnostic imaging procedures and other tests to further his understanding of your history and symptoms.
About Dr. Patrick Tessman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1871570507
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tessman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tessman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tessman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tessman works at
Dr. Tessman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tessman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tessman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tessman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tessman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tessman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.