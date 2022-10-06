See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (259)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Teefey works at Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Adenomyosis
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 259 ratings
Patient Ratings (259)
5 Star
(212)
4 Star
(29)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(9)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 06, 2022
My daughter suffered with heavy bleeding from a fibroid, no help from any other physician. I did research and came across Dr. Teefey, we had a consult with him and he was very respectful and asked my daughter what she wanted to do, and he listened.His front office team were also very nice and answered any questions we had as well! This review is long overdue she had the procedure this past June. Dr Teefey followed up and called me once the procedure was completed, and definitely put my concerns to rest! No more heavy bleeding and that horrible fibroid GONE!!! I told my daughter she cannot have a baby unless Dr. Teefey is her doctor!!! Love Dr. Teefey!!!!
Autumn & Mom!!! — Oct 06, 2022
About Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174758155
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of South Florida School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teefey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Teefey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Teefey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Teefey works at Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Teefey’s profile.

259 patients have reviewed Dr. Teefey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teefey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teefey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teefey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

