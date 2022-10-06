Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teefey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter suffered with heavy bleeding from a fibroid, no help from any other physician. I did research and came across Dr. Teefey, we had a consult with him and he was very respectful and asked my daughter what she wanted to do, and he listened.His front office team were also very nice and answered any questions we had as well! This review is long overdue she had the procedure this past June. Dr Teefey followed up and called me once the procedure was completed, and definitely put my concerns to rest! No more heavy bleeding and that horrible fibroid GONE!!! I told my daughter she cannot have a baby unless Dr. Teefey is her doctor!!! Love Dr. Teefey!!!!
About Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1174758155
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida School Of Medicine
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
