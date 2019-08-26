Dr. Tapia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Tapia, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Tapia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Dr. Tapia works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Mental Health Svs100 Century Park S Ste 206, Birmingham, AL 35226 Directions (205) 978-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tapia?
I had a good experience w/ Dr. Tapia and do recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick Tapia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1942462502
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapia works at
Dr. Tapia has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.