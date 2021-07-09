Dr. Patrick Tamim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Tamim, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Tamim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas Texas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Locations
Vascular Associates, LLC221 E 23rd St Ste E, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 739-6375Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tamim literally saved my life. I trust his judgement explicitly. He has participated in, or done three different surgeries on me since 2017. He is very candid, and always has time for my questions. I consider him a friend.
About Dr. Patrick Tamim, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1548392475
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas Texas
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamim has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamim speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.