Dr. Takahashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Takahashi, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Takahashi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Takahashi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matsumoto/Takahashi/Hashimoto1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 680, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 620-0822
-
2
Hashimoto MD Inc., Nathan420 E 3rd St Ste 606, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takahashi?
About Dr. Patrick Takahashi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1477584928
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takahashi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takahashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takahashi works at
Dr. Takahashi has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takahashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takahashi speaks Japanese.
Dr. Takahashi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takahashi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takahashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takahashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.