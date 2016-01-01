Overview

Dr. Patrick Takahashi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Takahashi works at Matsumoto/Takahashi/Hashimoto in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.