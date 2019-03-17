See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Szeto works at CHI St. Vincent Surgery Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Sherwood, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Colorectal Surgery Clinic
    701 N University Ave Ste 203, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI St. Vincent Multispecialty Clinic - North
    2215 Wildwood Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD

  • Colorectal Surgery
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1063671949
Education & Certifications

  • ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
  • ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
  • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szeto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Szeto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Szeto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Szeto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szeto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szeto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szeto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

