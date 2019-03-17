Overview

Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Szeto works at CHI St. Vincent Surgery Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Sherwood, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

