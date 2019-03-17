Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szeto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Colorectal Surgery Clinic701 N University Ave Ste 203, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Multispecialty Clinic - North2215 Wildwood Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor that is exceptionally competent and thorough in his practice. His understanding and communication is very professional and appreciative. My procedure results were fantastic and I highly recommend Dr. Szeto. I am not sure about him being a Kentucky fan, but...Go Hogs!
About Dr. Patrick Szeto, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
