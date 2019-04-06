Dr. Patrick Swier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Swier, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Swier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Locations
The Swier Clinic1400 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the treatment I received from Dr. Swier and his staff. I felt I was fully informed about the procedure. Visually, the results of his treatment are excellent.
About Dr. Patrick Swier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swier has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swier speaks Dutch.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Swier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swier.
