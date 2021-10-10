Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD
Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Patrick K. Sullivan MD Ltd.235 Plain St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 831-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
What a truly exceptional experience and result! After years of not feeling confident about my breasts and deflation due to 14 months of pumping, I finally got up the courage to book the consultation. It's never an easy decision to have surgery but Dr. Sullivan's team made me feel comfortable and confident during the entire process. They walked me through every detail of the procedure, pre op, and post op recovery. They were available night and day for any concerns or questions, I always felt supported right up to my final visit. The most notable part of this process is the final product, I couldn't be more satisfied with my results, I have natural, proportionate, and symetrical breasts. This transformation was truly life changing, I am comfortable in my body and confident it any outfit! I wish I had had a breast augmentation sooner but you know what they say better late than never!!! If you are even considering plastic surgery Dr. Sullivan and his team are the best of the best and t
About Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1659345015
- Paris/Zurich
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- U Portland
- Mayo Medical School
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan speaks German.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.