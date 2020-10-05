Overview

Dr. Patrick Sugrue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sugrue works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.