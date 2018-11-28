Dr. Storms has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Storms, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Storms, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Storms works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dsa3201 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 723-8800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storms?
great easy to talk to gose to link for clear explanations and understanding also wonderful staff
About Dr. Patrick Storms, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508851882
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Aerospace Medicine, Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storms accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storms works at
Dr. Storms has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Storms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.