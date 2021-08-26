Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD
Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
- 1 2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 54, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 327-3148
- Loyola University Medical Center
I have been under the care of Dr. Stiff for over 22 years for a form of Leukemia. I have been in remission all this time. I believe that you can not find a more caring and professional doctor. For me he has been a God send that gave me and my family a long future to look forward to.
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Meml Sloan-Kettering MC
- Cleveland Clinic
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
