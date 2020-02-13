Dr. Patrick Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Stevens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5661Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiovascular Care Center Pllc1614 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, he explains, he answers any questions, he knows your history when he comes in. We are 78 and 82, that says a lot.
About Dr. Patrick Stevens, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
