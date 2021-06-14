Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-5078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eisenhower George & Julia Argyros Health Center45280 Seeley Dr Fl 2, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My severely arthritic right shoulder was replaced in 2018, and just recently my left shoulder. The right shoulder-which required a bone graft-is fully functional. I am extremely pleased with the result, and fully expect the same result with the left shoulder after rehabilitation is complete. I highly recommend Dr. St. Pierre.
About Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548225931
Education & Certifications
- Keller Army Community Hospital
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Us Military Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Pierre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Pierre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Pierre speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. St Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Pierre.
