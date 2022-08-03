Overview

Dr. Patrick Spiering, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Spiering works at Ascension Medical Group - Elmbrook Medical Arts Center in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.