Dr. Patrick Spencer, DO
Dr. Patrick Spencer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Patrick L. Spencer, D.O.425 W Grand Ave Ste 1002, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 226-7870Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Dr. Spencer has proven to be an expert in his field. He is truly dedicated to his patients eye health. Excellent!
- Grandview-Southview Hospital
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- NORTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
