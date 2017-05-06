Overview

Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Atascadero, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spalding works at Montoya and Kang Dental in Atascadero, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.