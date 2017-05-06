Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD
Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Atascadero, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Ob/gyn5750 TRAFFIC WAY, Atascadero, CA 93422 Directions (805) 461-3010
Advanced OB- Gyn100 Casa St Ste D3, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 543-1863
Advanced Ob-gyn2 James Way Ste 106, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 773-3060
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Spalding saved my life after a ruptured ectopic pregnancy. He is not only extremely knowledgeable, but also a compassionate human being. I highly recommend him!
- Obstetrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659454221
- Geisinger Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UCLA
