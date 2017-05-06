See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atascadero, CA
Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD

Obstetrics
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Atascadero, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Spalding works at Montoya and Kang Dental in Atascadero, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Ob/gyn
    5750 TRAFFIC WAY, Atascadero, CA 93422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 461-3010
  2. 2
    Advanced OB- Gyn
    100 Casa St Ste D3, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-1863
  3. 3
    Advanced Ob-gyn
    2 James Way Ste 106, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 773-3060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 06, 2017
    Dr. Spalding saved my life after a ruptured ectopic pregnancy. He is not only extremely knowledgeable, but also a compassionate human being. I highly recommend him!
    Michelle in San Luis Obispo, CA — May 06, 2017
    About Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659454221
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisinger Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Spalding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spalding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spalding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spalding has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spalding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Spalding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spalding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spalding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spalding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

