Overview

Dr. Patrick Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Smith works at Burke and Bradley Orthopedics in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Natrona Heights, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.