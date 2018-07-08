See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO

Gynecology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc|Hinsdale Hospital|Interfaith Med Center

Dr. Skulemowski works at Dr. Patrick Skulemowski in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Patrick Skulemowski
    864 Central Blvd Ste 2800, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 253-0391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breech Position
First Trimester Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Breech Position
First Trimester Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2018
    Very good Dr. very patient and understanding. never hurried the visit, and although im out of state and visiting another Dr I would prefer to go back to Texas and him delivering my baby!
    WI, WI — Jul 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO
    About Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1629045000
    • Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc|Hinsdale Hospital|Interfaith Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skulemowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skulemowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skulemowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skulemowski works at Dr. Patrick Skulemowski in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Skulemowski’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Skulemowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skulemowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skulemowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skulemowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.