Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Siparsky works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The University of Toledo Medical Center
    3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital South
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2016
    I would extremely recommend Dr. Siparsky for your surgeon. Honestly under God! He has to be one of the most down to earth and yet the most professional person I have ever dealt with. I have dealt with many medical professionals but he was the first surgeon. He was very thorough and kept me and my family up to date all the way through the whole process. Yes, I think very highly of him because of his mannerism and expertise. Thank you Doc!! Tim Mc
    Tim Mc in Toledo, OH — Sep 17, 2016
    About Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1902119894
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University - Sports medicine and shoulder surgery fellowship
    San Francisco Orthopaedic Residency Program
    University of Colorado At Denver
    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Orthopedic Surgery
