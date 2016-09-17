Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siparsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 479-2665
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would extremely recommend Dr. Siparsky for your surgeon. Honestly under God! He has to be one of the most down to earth and yet the most professional person I have ever dealt with. I have dealt with many medical professionals but he was the first surgeon. He was very thorough and kept me and my family up to date all the way through the whole process. Yes, I think very highly of him because of his mannerism and expertise. Thank you Doc!! Tim Mc
About Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902119894
Education & Certifications
- Duke University - Sports medicine and shoulder surgery fellowship
- San Francisco Orthopaedic Residency Program
- University of Colorado At Denver
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
