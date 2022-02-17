Dr. Patrick Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Simpson, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Simpson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
-
2
Pinehurst Medical Clinic at HeatherGlen15 Regional Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 255-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
I was transferred to the hospital with chest pain, Dr. Simpson and his team worked very quickly to take care of me. He prayed when he entered my room, and I was so thrilled. His team went on to do test and I'm glad I walked out that hospital feeling better. I wish I could give him more than 10 stars. I would recommend Dr Simpson to everyone. May God continues to bless both him and his team.
About Dr. Patrick Simpson, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- 1841234887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simpson speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.