Dr. Patrick Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6704 Randolph Blvd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 415, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine8715 Village Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 477-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had two surgeries done by Dr. Simon done at two different times. Great surgeon!! Requested him to my sister who needed surgery.
About Dr. Patrick Simon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1710078969
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University of Cincinnati
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
