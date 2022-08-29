Overview

Dr. Patrick Simon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Northwestern Medicine in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.