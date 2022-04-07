Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sibony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD
Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook Ophthalmology33 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4090
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Sibony for over ten years, and could not disagree more with certain negative reviews here. Although I care about ability more than bedside manner, I have had nothing but cordial and gracious interactions with him. Do any of you understand that he is a NEURO ophthalmologist, which is why I drive 35 miles to see him? Do you understand how specialized that designation is? If not, then go see your nearest Optometrist and stop wasting everyone's time.
About Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1235174970
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sibony has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sibony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sibony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sibony has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibony. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibony.
