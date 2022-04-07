Overview

Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Sibony works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.