Dr. Patrick Shih, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Shih, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Shih works at Patrick Shih, M.D., P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick Shih, M.D., P.A.
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 104, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 246-1494
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 09, 2020
    Dr. Shih was assigned to me after being admitted to the hospital. Due to some delays in other areas, I was told Dr. Shih went home for the evening. I was devastated as I was in such pain and would have to wait overnight for a plan to be put in place. But an hour later, he walked into the room to go over my scans and make a plan for surgery for the next day. He had gone home to eat with his family and then come back up to the hospital to see me. My husband was not at the hospital at that time and had a lot of questions. After speaking with me, he spent 30 minutes on the phone with my husband, patiently going over each concern. He then spent more time with him in person the following morning covering every question he had. Surgery went great. Dr. Shih was kind, polite, and attentive from diagnosis to surgery to follow up. His office staff is wonderful too and went above and beyond to help me dispute and file paperwork when insurance denied payment. Will recommend again and again.
    Amy — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Shih, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255652301
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center - Northwestern University|Northwestern Univ/McGaw
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center - Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shih works at Patrick Shih, M.D., P.A. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shih’s profile.

    Dr. Shih has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

