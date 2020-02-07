Overview

Dr. Patrick Shenot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shenot works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

