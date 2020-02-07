Dr. Patrick Shenot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Shenot, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Shenot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shenot is in my opinion if not the best, one of the best urological surgeons in the Philadelphia area! He has performed two difficult surgeries on me and has done great. I’ve trusted this man with my life. Not only is he talented in regards to performing surgery, he is extremely knowledgeable. He listens to what you tell him and provides a plan to get the best results possible. He will never rush you, and always will listen and spend the time needed. I highly recommend this Dr. for difficult urologic issues you may be having!
About Dr. Patrick Shenot, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740209493
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenot has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
461 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.