Dr. Patrick Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Sheehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Sheehan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Exall L Kimbro Jr, MD7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 240, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 776-5753
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheehan?
I was ordered to see Dr. Patrick Sheehan following a motor vehicle accident during my years as a police officer. I found Dr. Sheehan to be one of the most honorable men I’ve ever known and I respect him for the genuine expertise he provides as well as the wholesome business he runs.
About Dr. Patrick Sheehan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1518044932
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.