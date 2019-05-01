Overview

Dr. Patrick Shea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Shea works at Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation XSNQD in Hillsboro, OH with other offices in Lebanon, OH, Cincinnati, OH and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.