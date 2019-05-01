Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Shea, MD
Dr. Patrick Shea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation XSNQD1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 246-2400
Cardiology Center of Cincinnati100 Arrow Springs Blvd Ste 2500, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 745-9800
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Montgomery11140 Montgomery Rd # 1300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-7800
Cardiology Center of Cincinnati Inc.10525 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 745-9800
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Thanks for taking time, explaining everything and considering different options. Very knowledgeable and passionate about patient care. The best!
About Dr. Patrick Shea, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184689705
- Jewish Hospital - St Louis
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
