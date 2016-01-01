Dr. Patrick Shannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Shannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Shannon, MD is a dermatologist in Boardman, OH. Dr. Shannon completed a residency at University Of Fl College Of Med. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Shannon Mcnally-velasquez MD1039 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 965-8760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Patrick Shannon, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316933260
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.