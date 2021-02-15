Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Dr. Sewell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patrick E Sewell MD2800 Youree Dr Ste 110, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 868-7740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sewell?
Dr. Sewell is extremely well educated, intelligent, compassionate and has an exceptional ability to communicate with me as a patient: explaining how my medications will help me, and discussing options for medications, based upon the symptoms/emotional struggles I may be facing due to life circumstances at the time. He also has a vast knowledge not only from his teaching career, but also from his years working with patients, which enables him to communicate anaccurate assessment of my situation, and effective coping strategies to bring me up the learning curve on how to live a better life.
About Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1982836284
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry, 1 Year, Duke University, Durham,Nc
- Rotating Internship, Confederate Memorial Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sewell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.