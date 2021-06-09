Dr. Patrick Schumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Schumacher, MD
Dr. Patrick Schumacher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Eye Specialist Inc.50 N Plaza Blvd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 774-4434
Eye Specialists of Ohio155 E Circle Ln, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (740) 477-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Specialists Of Ohio676 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 681-1911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He eased my anxiety so much (and I was so close to a panic attack). During surgery, he made me even more calm, somehow. I would definitely recommend him. Follow up with my eye doctor the next morning was great and he said Dr Schumacher did an excellent job with my cataract surgery. Would highly recommend him.
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumacher accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumacher has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.