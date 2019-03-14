Dr. Patrick Scerpella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scerpella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Scerpella, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Scerpella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison and Upland Hills Health.
Dr. Scerpella works at
Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Orthopedics2501 W Beltline Hwy Ste 601, Madison, WI 53713 Directions (608) 288-6600
-
2
Alliance Healthcare Services Inc.1211 Fish Hatchery Rd, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 252-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
- Upland Hills Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scerpella?
Excellent, very competent foot surgeon. His disposition lacks luster; however once you get to know him you'll find that he is a very caring, compassionate doctor that listens to his patients, and is very knowledgeable and skilled in what he does.
About Dr. Patrick Scerpella, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568467520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scerpella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scerpella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scerpella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scerpella works at
Dr. Scerpella has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scerpella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scerpella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scerpella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scerpella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scerpella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.