Overview

Dr. Patrick Scerpella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison and Upland Hills Health.



Dr. Scerpella works at Dean Clinic Orthopedic Goup in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.