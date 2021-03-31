Overview

Dr. Patrick Scanlon Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Scanlon Jr works at Lakeland Surgical Clinic in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.