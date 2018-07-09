Overview

Dr. Patrick Santiago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belfast, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Waldo County General Hospital.



Dr. Santiago works at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.