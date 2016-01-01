Dr. Samson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Samson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Samson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Samson works at
Locations
Urology at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group - Brooklyn38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Samson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104263771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.