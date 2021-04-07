Overview

Dr. Patrick Saitta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Saitta works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.