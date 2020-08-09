Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
Innerfit of Forest Avenue LLC1510 Forest Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 263-1574Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Explained my test results and listened and addressed my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
