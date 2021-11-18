See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hamden, CT
Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.

Dr. Ruwe works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Branford, CT, Wallingford, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hamden Office
    2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 407-3534
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Orange Office
    330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 407-3534
    Connecticut Ortho Specs
    84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 407-3534
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wallingford Office
    701 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 407-3534
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Guilford Office
    450 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 407-3534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr Ruwe excellent care professional and sincere great professional staff highly recommended!
    — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164419321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
    Internship
    • Yale
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ruwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruwe has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

