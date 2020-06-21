Dr. Patrick Rudersdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudersdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Rudersdorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Rudersdorf, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Ctss Cardiac Thor Sah11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 280, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8680
St. Anthony Hospital11600 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-4102Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudersdorf did a great job fixing my heart condition. I had a birth deffect causing one main artery to close. Chest pain & breathing problems. Been 5 months since the surgery. On the mend..
About Dr. Patrick Rudersdorf, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033374186
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
